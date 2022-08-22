Video | Leon Edwards corner advice at UFC 278 mixed with Rocky theme music

Leon Edwards’ win at UFC 278 just got even more epic courtesy of this amazing Rocky remix that’s going viral.

Last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Leon Edwards was finally able to climb to the top of the mountain as he knocked Kamaru Usman out cold to become the new UFC welterweight champion. In doing so, the 30-year-old became just the second British UFC champion and provided MMA fans with one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.

The head kick KO came in the fifth round with Edwards, in the eyes of many, being 3-1 down on the scorecards. Usman had overcome a difficult first round to take control of the bout, and everyone could see that – including Edwards’ corner.

Instead of feeding him false information, though, Leon’s team did exactly the opposite by sending him out into battle with the knowledge that he needed to start turning things up a notch.

It’s fitting, then, that his nickname is ‘Rocky’, as his iconic comeback will now forever be remembered in the annals of UFC history.

The following remix has been put together that illustrates how they were able to assist their pupil throughout the course of the fight.

If that isn’t enough to give you goosebumps, we aren’t so sure what will.

Edwards knew that the masses were going to be doubting him and yet he was able to put all of that to one side in the name of proving everyone wrong. That’s why he is the new king of the 170-pound division, and that’s why UFC 278 will be one for the history books.

What did you think of Leon Edwards’ corner? Where do you think Leon will go from here and will we see the trilogy next year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!