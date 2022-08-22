Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts.

While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.

Romero had a few cracks at winning UFC gold and while he ultimately wasn’t able to win the big one, he certainly had some notable moments – including vicious knockout triumphs over Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

After the aforementioned McGregor praised Romero’s work against Paulo Costa in a previous bout, the ‘Soldier of God’ thanked ‘Notorious’ on social media.

Thank you so much @TheNotoriousMMA I will be in Dublin next month #seeyousoonboi https://t.co/REL5NDDU55 — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) August 20, 2022

“The craftiness of Yoel has always been incredible to watch! I am modeling the second half of my career off of this mad Cubano. @YoelRomeroMMA . Excited for the fights this evening.”

As noted before, Romero is currently with Bellator and is coming off the back of a buzzer-beater TKO over Alex Polizzi from earlier this year. Next month, he’ll be heading to Dublin for a long-awaited showdown with veteran Melvin Manhoef.

McGregor was in attendance at the start of the year when Bellator made another trip to Ireland and given how many SBG fighters are likely to be on the card, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him pop up again.

