Video | Khamzat Chimaev threatens Joaquin Buckley for confronting Darren Till: “I’m going to f**k you up!”

New footage has been released of Khamzat Chimaev threatening Joaquin Buckley after an interaction with Darren Till.

Back at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev took his stardom to another level by defeating Gilbert Burns to move closer toward a UFC welterweight title shot.

One day prior, though, he was taking part in the ceremonial weigh-ins down in Jacksonville, which we now know his team was recording as part of a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Joaquin Buckley, who many know for his highlight reel knockout over Impa Kasanganay, was also backstage and decided to approach Chimaev’s close friend Darren Till in an attempt to organize a fight between them.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

After Buckley and Till appeared to reach a mutual agreement for a showdown in July, both Chimaev and “The Gorilla” questioned who Buckley actually was.

As you can see from the below footage, Khamzat wasn’t best pleased with how it all went down.

Khamzat Chimaev had a run in with fellow UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley “You wanna play gangster I’ll f*** you up” pic.twitter.com/xLNfob60m9 — TWSN (@TWSN___) April 19, 2022

The odd thing about them potentially fighting in July is that Buckley is currently scheduled to take on Abusupiyan Magomedov in June, meaning Till will almost certainly have to look elsewhere for a return opponent at middleweight.

Chimaev, meanwhile, continues to build a real reputation for himself as the boogeyman of the UFC. The Burns fight made him feel more human, but he definitely appears to have an aura around him that isn’t likely to go away anytime soon.

Who would win in a fight between Darren Till and Joaquin Buckley? Will Khamzat Chimaev ever fight for the title at middleweight?