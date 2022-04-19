Khamzat Chimaev releases behind-the-scenes video from UFC 273: “I feel sorry for my coaches”

Undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has released a behind-the-scenes video from his fight at UFC 273.

The video, which was released on Monday, documents the 48 hours before and after his unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) had of course entered this month’s pay-per-view event sporting a perfect professional record of 10-0. ‘The Wolf’ was coming off a dominant first round submission win over Li Jingliang in his previous effort at UFC 267 (see that here), and predicted he would do the same against the former title challenger in ‘Durinho’.

While Khamzat Chimaev ultimately got his hand raised at UFC 273, it was not in the fashion that he predicted. Instead of scoring another dominant finish, ‘Borz’ ended up going to war with Gilbert Burns in a tightly-contested that went the distance.

Official Result: Chimaev defeated Burns by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Despite picking up the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career, Khamzat Chimaev was ultimately disappointed with his performance at UFC 273.

“I feel sorry for my coaches. They work hard with me. I made many mistakes. Go back and watch my fight, like I always do. I will work hard, more energy. I need to be (better) everywhere. Black belt, striking, ground-and-pound, wrestling, grappling, whatever, everything. I will fix everything now. One way I’m happy and one way I’m mad. I’m mad because I couldn’t finish the guy!”

One of Khamzat Chimaev’s coaches interjected:

“Experience. You have to beat them with being smart, with a strategy.”

Prior to UFC 273, Dana White stated that if ‘Borz’ won he would face Colby Covington in the main event of a Fight Night card on ABC this summer. That fight has yet to be made official but it is currently being discussed.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington? Who do you think would win?