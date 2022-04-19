Mike Tyson reveals a DMT Toad inspired his boxing comeback: “The toad said you gotta do this, you have to do it”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed that an interaction with a DMT toad inspired his most recent comeback.

When you put Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan together on a podcast, there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to hear some wacky stories come to the surface.

Both men have had fascinating lives and careers within the combat sports space and that’s especially true for Mike Tyson, one of the most notable heavyweight figures in the history of professional boxing.

Back in November 2020, Tyson returned to the squared circle for a fun exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. In his aforementioned appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, “Iron Mike” told the story of how the whole thing came to fruition.

“I did this toad, this DMT stuff and I lost the weight. I don’t know what happened, I just said I’m going to do this,” Tyson said. “I did this toad and the toad said, ‘you gotta do this… you have to do it.”

“The toad told you?” Rogan asked. “The DMT toad told you, you have to fight?”

“Yeah, ‘You have to do it’ and I lost the weight,” Tyson explained.

“It started with me fighting Bob Sapp, that was going to be the first fight. The fight with Roy Jones was supposed to be with Bob Sapp,” Tyson continued. “Roy Jones got involved, other fighters got involved, [Evander] Holyfield got involved and it turned into a fiasco. Then the young guy, Jake Paul, he got involved and that’s how the birth of Jake Paul became.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What do you think of Mike Tyson’s DMT story? Will we ever see him fight again?