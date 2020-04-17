VIDEO | Kamaru Usman looks absolutely jacked amid talk of short-notice Masvidal fight

Kamaru Usman has stated that he’s ready to fight Jorge Masvidal at the UFC’s blockbuster May 9 event, and it doesn’t appear that he was exaggerating.

Early on Friday morning, the UFC welterweight champ took to social media to share a clip of one of his home workouts, and he looks like he’s in unbelievable shape.

See it below:

On May 9, the UFC will attempt to end a brief hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion has already tacked three title fights on to the bill, and Usman has stated that he’s ready and willing to defend his title against Masvidal on the card if the UFC wants to add even more juice to the lineup. All he asks is that he’s compensated adequately.

“I’m ready whenever. Like I said, as long as I’m compensated and you can quote me on this: I’m ready to rumble at any moment as long as I’m compensated. I am ready to rumble,” Usman told MMA Fighting recently.

“So May 9 if something falls out, they need me to go, I’m ready to rumble. Just make sure I’m compensated.”

While many fighters have experienced difficulties staying in fight shape due to the gym closures associated with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s clear this hasn’t been an issue for Usman. In fact, he’s even been able to put in some work with some of his star training partners, such as two-division ONE Championship titleholder Aung La N Sang.

Suffice it to say that when Kamaru Usman claimed to be ready on May 9, he wasn’t joking. Time will tell if the UFC decides to open its check book.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/16/2020.