Dominick Reyes says the UFC is on board for Jon Jones rematch, but champ is avoiding the “dog fight”

UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes doesn’t believe that Jon Jones is all too interested in fighting him in a rematch for the title.

The two men went to war in an incredibly close fight back at UFC 247, and while Jones left Houston with the win and the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, many fans and pundits were of the belief that Reyes should’ve had his hand raised at the end of the night.

In the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems as if one thing is, in fact, certain: Dominick Reyes wants this rematch.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Reyes had the following to say regarding a potential rematch.

“I know the UFC is on board,” Reyes said. “I know I’m on board. The issue is Jon right now. He’s going to say he’s down online, obviously on Twitter. When he gets those contracts in front of him, he’s a little different. That’s where we’re at.”

“It was a straight dog fight, brother,” Reyes added. “The last fight was a pure dog fight. I don’t think he wants to do that again. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think he wants these hands again. He doesn’t want to get in this dog fight with me. That’s where we’re at.”

The idea of anyone stepping into the Octagon in order to compete seems a little bit farfetched right now, but if UFC president Dana White has anything to say about it, Reyes will be in there sooner rather than later. Jones, meanwhile, has his own issues to deal with outside of the cage, but could be ready to fight again soon.

Would you be interested in a rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes? Let us know what you think!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/16/2020.