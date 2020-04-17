Michael Bisping has a message for the “idiots” who think the coronavirus is a conspiracy

Michael Bisping has a clear message for people who think that the coronavirus pandemic is all part of a bigger conspiracy.

In the midst of the chaos surrounding the ongoing outbreak around the world, one man who has been pretty vocal about the whole thing is the former UFC middleweight king.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, “The Count” lashed out at conspiracy theorists who continue to ignore the facts.

“Unfortunately, the world’s going through a very crazy time right now, and if we all just do as we’re bloody well told and follow the guidelines – it isn’t 5G, governments aren’t conspiring to one world order, it isn’t a conspiracy, the earth isn’t flat. We’ve just got to (expletive) stay indoors and do as we’re told, and this thing will pass,” Bisping said.

“But there’s a lot of idiots out there that feel that they know better,” Bisping added. “A lot of people are insecure and they think that everyone’s against them and the world’s a big conspiracy. It’s not a conspiracy. There’s a (expletive) disease, an illness, a virus, which has originated in China and spread across the world that’s highly contagious. We’ve got to stay inside, do as we’re told and, in a little bit, it’ll pass.

“Or we can all be idiots, ignore what everyone’s telling us, ignore what the scientists are telling us … because I know what people are saying: ‘Don’t believe everything you hear on the news.’ I don’t,” Bisping concluded. “What I do is listen and read and listen to the medical professionals, people that have dedicated their entire lives to medical science. I tend to listen to them, not some knuckleheads on the internet.”

One thing is for sure – if you’re going to debate Michael Bisping about this on social media, you’d better know what you’re talking about.

