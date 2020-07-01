VIDEO | Jon Jones helps clean up restaurant that was vandalized by racists

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently helped clean up a restaurant that was vandalized by racists.

Jones has been increasingly active in his community of late, and that trend continued over the weekend when he helped clean up a restaurant that had been ransacked by racist vandals.

Jones shared some snapshots of this important task on social media.

Even though this message wasn’t intended for me personally, whoever did this I just want you to know that I forgive you and I love you. pic.twitter.com/S7jQsvUIkS — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 30, 2020

“Even though this message wasn’t intended for me personally, whoever did this I just want you to know that I forgive you and I love you,” Jones wrote in the caption for a video that showed him painting over a racial slur.

Jones undertook this task in collaboration with the organization C.A.R.E. Speaking on on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast recently, the light heavyweight champion discussed his experiences working with the organization.

“Right now though, honestly, being involved with the C.A.R.E. project and being detached from the UFC and trolls and all that type of stuff,” Jones said on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast. “This is motivating me way more than a world championship fight. I’ve been winning title fights for so long now, I get what that feels like, I know what the afterparty feels like, I know what it feels like to be called champ and looked at as the greatest fighter forever. I’ve been experiencing these things for so long now that that sh*t doesn’t really tickle me anymore.

“Changing my life and giving back to other people and having people say thanks for what you did for the city last night and stuff like that, my neighbors look at me like a person that they’re incredibly proud to be neighbors with,” Jones added. “That means so much more to me than being a UFC champion and I’m so grateful.”

Jon Jones is currently embroiled in a heated contract dispute with the UFC, but is evidently finding ways to stay busy while he’s on the sidelines.

