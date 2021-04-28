Kamaru Usman says Khabib Nurmagomedov matchup “would be the biggest fight in UFC history,” but he’s lost faith in it happening

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes that a matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov would be the biggest fight in UFC history.

Usman picked up his 14th straight win this past Saturday night when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261. It was another incredible performance by Usman, who continues to show improvements to his game and evolution to his skill set every time we see him step into the Octagon. At this point, he’s nearly cleaned out the UFC welterweight division as he’s beaten nearly everyone in the top-five rankings. Though Usman seems destined for a rematch with Colby Covington next, he’s already beaten him, too, so you can see why he is considering what other sort of challenges there are out there.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman was asked about the prosepct of a fight against the former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. According to Usman, he thinks it would be an absolutely massive fight and it’s one that he’s very interested in. But at the same time, Usman thinks it won’t happen, suggesting a fight with GSP is more of a possibility — even though, in the end, he doesn’t think that either of these two superfights actually happen.

“It absoluely would be the biggest fight in UFC history. But the problem is, it wouldn’t happen. That’s just hypothetical. I’ve lost faith in this one as well. I think you have more of a chance of making Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre happen before Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov. That one just won’t happen,” Usman said.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of people in this line saying, ‘We want this guy.’ There’s not a lot of people. More power to Georges. Georges is doing wonderful things, amazing things. I’m impressed, I’m so happy for him. Right now, I’m just blessed to be in this time and to really be maximizing my potential and taking it in full stride. I’m blessed and I’m thankful, but these guys need to worry, because if you give me adequate time, these guys will be hurt.”

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight Khabib Nurmagomedov one day?