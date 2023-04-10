Jorge Masvidal admits UFC 287 retirement announcement was a mix of emotions: “I still love this sport”

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is admittedly feeling a bit mixed about retirement.

‘Gamebred’ ended a yearlong hiatus over the weekend, returning at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns. The former title challenger entered the matchup on a three-fight losing streak, having suffered defeats to Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Prior to his return, Masvidal admitted that a loss to ‘Durinho’ would likely end his MMA career.

Over the weekend that’s exactly what happened in the co-main event. The Brazilian dominated the action, earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory on the scorecards. Following the defeat, Masvidal retired in front of his hometown fans, stating that he didn’t intend to fight again.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal discussed his retirement. Ultimately, the former welterweight title challenger admitted that he’s not exactly happy about it. However, Masvidal still believes it was the right call.

The Miami native noted that these days, he has a much harder time slipping punches and being active than he used to. That, combined with a lifetime of punishment from fighting has Masvidal believing that retirement is the right move. However, he still loves the sport and plans to continue training.

Jorge Masvidal discusses UFC 287 retirement announcement

“Emotions are kind of like a big mixed bag,” Jorge Masvidal admitted on The MMA Hour. “I still love this sport and on a physical level, I can still do very good. Like I was looking at the tape and I still have some hand speed and some things are still good, you know. But other things I see, it’s not quite the same. Like, from mind to body, whatever those neurotransmitters are, they’re not firing how they used to.”

He continued, “I’ll give you an example. I see the punch coming and I don’t even think about it. Now, it’s like I kind of see the punch, and it’s like ‘Oh snap, I got hit’. So I saw the punch, and I wasn’t tired, and it’s just been happening. Like that motor function I had, has slowed down and isn’t the same. So why continue to fight? Because I’m always someone who’s had great defense and now I’m seeing it come down more and more.”

“I’ve been taking and dodging blows since I was a kid. It’s only a matter of time that someone can ride that roller coaster that they love the most until they for some reason can’t ride anymore.”

What do you make of these comments? What did you make of Jorge Masvidal's retirement at UFC 287?