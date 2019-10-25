VIDEO | Dustin Poirier sends Nate Diaz a message from Hospital bed

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has taken a shot at Nate Diaz following today’s news that the Stockton native will no longer be fighting at UFC 244.

Diaz was expected to square off with Jorge Masvidal in the headliner of November’s pay-per-view event in New York. The winner of that welterweight fight was set to receive the promotions new BMF Title.

Unfortunately for fight fans, Nate Diaz revealed earlier this evening that he will no longer be competing at the November 2 event at Madison Square Garden.

Many were shocked by the news, including former rival Dustin Poirier.

Diaz offered the following explanation for his removal:

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.”

See Nate Diaz’s full statement here.

Fresh out of hip surgery, Dustin Poirier caught wind of the news and delivered the following messages to ‘The Stockton Slugger’ from his hospital bed via Twitter.

Diaz and Poirier were once slated to fight at UFC 230 in New York. However, that bout failed to come to fruition for multiple reasons.

What do you think of Dustin Poirier taking a shot at Nate diaz following tonight’s news? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com October 24, 2019