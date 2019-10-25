UFC Singapore: How And When To Watch

UFC Singapore takes place this weekend on Saturday, 26 October 2019.

In the main-event, expert grappler Demian Maia will be squaring off against the former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

‘Funky’ is coming off a shocking loss against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. The Olympic wrestler went for a takedown but ‘Gamebred’ retaliated with a flying knee and secured the record-breaking 5 second KO victory.

In contrast, Maia suffered three losses against top welterweight contenders. He lost to former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and future welterweight championship challenger, Colby Covington. However, he has bounced back this year with two wins and will be looking to do the same again against Askren.

In the co-main event, lightweight talent Michael Johnson will be facing the former Cage Warrior and BAMMA champion, Stevie Ray. ‘The Menace’ is coming off a KO loss at the hands of Josh Emmett in March 2019. Stevie Ray is also coming off a loss against Leonardo Santos at UFC Stockholm.

Beniel Dariush will be fighting Frank Camacho in the second lightweight fight of the main card.

Here is the full UFC Singapore preliminary card below:

Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder

Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex White

Movsar Evloev vs. Enrique Barzola

Sergey Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Aleksandra Albu

Jeff Hughes vs. Raphael Pessoa

Here is the full UFC Singapore main card below:

Ben Askren vs. Demian Maia

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Beneil Dariush vs. Frank Camacho

Cyril Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli

The preliminary card begins at 5:30 am (EST)

The main card begins at 8:00 am (EST)

You can catch all the action on ESPN +.

You can buy UFC Singapore tickets here.

If you need more information on watching UFC Singapore in different countries, click here.

For UFC Singapore betting odds, click here.