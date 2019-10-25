Jon Jones sends message of sympathy to Nate Diaz following UFC 244 news

Jon Jones knows what Nate Diaz is going through right now.

Diaz announced he had to pull out of his UFC 244 main event fight against Jorge Masvidal after being flagged by USADA.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Now, Jon Jones, who has been suspended before by USADA took to Twitter to give Nate Diaz a message of sympathy.

Not many people in the world know what you’re feeling right now, I do. Keep your head up man. I knew I was innocent and was willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“Not many people in the world know what you’re feeling right now, I do. Keep your head up man. I knew I was innocent and willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with scientists and lawyers to prove it,” Jon Jones wrote.

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion continued on his message of support for Nate Diaz.

I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that’s exactly how I felt. At times its going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it’s not, you can’t just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“I know you feel like someone is setting you up, that’s exactly how I felt. At times its going to feel like a pretty hopeless situation but maybe it’s not, you can’t just give up and do nothing. This is a different type of fight man, you owe it to your fans to fight it,” he added.

Jon Jones, of course, fought his ‘picogram’ drug failure, and was able to fight after being flagged.

The UFC or USADA have yet to comment on Nate Diaz’s possible drug violation.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/24/2019.