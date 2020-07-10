VIDEO | Dana White leaks the promo that will open the UFC 251 PPV

UFC President Dana White has leaked the video that will kickstart the UFC 251 pay-per-view, which will air at 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ this Saturday.

The promo, which is narrated by actor Ron Perlman, profiles the three title fights on the UFC 251 bill. See it below:

“Sorry, I couldn’t help myself,” White wrote in the caption for this video. “I had to get this up early.”

UFC 251 will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between dominating champion Kamaru Usman and ferocious challenger Jorge Masvidal. Usman was originally expected to defend his title agains Gilbert Burns on Fight Island, but Masvidal was called to step in on six days’ notice when Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

In the UFC 251 co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defend his belt against the very man he won it from, divisional great Max Holloway.

The card will also feature a fight for the bantamweight title left vacant by the retired Henry Cejudo, as Russian destroyer Petr Yan collides with Brazilian legend Jose Aldo.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from former champions, popular stars and rising contenders like Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade, Paige VanZant, Amanda Ribas, Volkan Oezdemir, and Jiri Prochazka.

See the full fight card below:

UFC 251 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view

Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for the UFC welterweight title

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for the UFC featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo – for the vacant UFC bantamweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

UFC 251 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Muslim Salikhov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Roman Bogatov vs. Leonardo Santos

UFC 251 Early Prelims | 6:00pm on ESPN+

Maxim Grishin vs. Marcin Tybura

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Vanessa Melo vs. Karol Rosa

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

What do you think of this UFC 251 promo?