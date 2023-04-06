VIDEO | Dana White halts UFC 287 press conference due to question about Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland’s altercation

The UFC 287 press conference was briefly halted earlier today due to questions about Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland.

‘Gamebred’ and Trail Blazer’ are set to return this Saturday night, but not against each other. In the co-main event of UFC 287, Masvidal is expected to face Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, Holland is slated to face Santiago Ponzibbio on the main card in a welterweight showcase.

Despite the two welterweight stars not fighting each other, they nearly got into it earlier this week. In the fighter hotel, Masvidal and Holland had to be separated after getting into a verbal altercation. While UFC officials were able to prevent the situation from getting any worse, there are still no answers why the two almost fought. Heading into fight week, the two hadn’t fought or really interacted much before their verbal spat.

Sadly, fans will have to continue waiting for that answer. During the UFC 287 press conference earlier today, Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland were asked about their altercation. The two began to have another back-and-forth before Dana White shut down the situation and shamed the reporter for asking the question.

Dana White got feisty when Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland were questioned about their exchange at the #UFC287 host hotel. 😬 Full video: https://t.co/H1qvHf7HsO pic.twitter.com/TFNUW2RKTj — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 6, 2023

Dana White halts UFC 287 press conference over reporter’s question

“It was about absolutely nothing,” Jorge Masvidal responded to the question. “There’s nothing to talk about, it’s just some d*ck riding, clout-chasing, b*tch. There’s nothing to talk about.”

Kevin Holland interjected, “No that’s not what you were saying yesterday bro. Watch your f*cking mouth. I called him baby girl and he got mad.”

“What’s the question?” Dana White interrupted the welterweight contenders. “Guys come on, these two aren’t even fighting. Knock it off. Do you have a question about the fight these two guys fighting or do you just want to start s*it in here? What’s your question?”

