Robbie Lawler reacts following loss to Colby Covington at UFC Newark

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler suffered a lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington in tonight’s UFC Newark main event.

‘Ruthless’ just never seemed comfortable inside the cage this evening, much in part to the fact that Covington kept a ridiculous pace and utilized constant forward pressure.

It was a sensational performance from ‘Chaos‘, one which Robbie Lawler says will send him back to the drawing board.

“I mean he did a really good job. I just need to get back to the drawing board and get back to work. Get in a little bit of better shape.” Lawler said in his post-fight interview. “I felt the best I’ve felt in a few years. But yea, I’m going to go back on Monday and get back to work and just get better.”

Robbie Lawler would later speak to the media backstage about tonight’s disappointing loss to Covington.

“Colby did a really good job. I just wasn’t able to do enough. My body felt good, I just need to go back to the drawing board and get back to work. There is a few things I can strengthen up and get better at. It’s a learning experience, I actually felt pretty good going out into the cage. I felt pretty good in there, I just need to get back to work.”

With the loss, Robbie Lawler moves to 28-14 in his mixed martial arts career and falls to 1-4 in his past five Octagon appearances.

Now on a three-fight losing skid, which includes a controversial submission loss to Ben Askren in his most previous outing, ‘Ruthless’ finds himself in desperate need of a win.

As for Colby Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight title holder will now face Kamaru Usman for the promotions undisputed welterweight crown later this fall.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019