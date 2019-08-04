Georges St-Pierre says the competition part of his life ‘is over’

Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement from MMA earlier this year. But, as many MMA retirements go, fighters often return.

Soon after he announced his retirement, it was reported lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov had a ‘GSP’ clause in his contract. And, the Canadian had expressed interest in that fight, as well, but the UFC did not. They did not want to risk the former welterweight and middleweight champion winning the title and then retiring again.

Although St-Pierre admitted it was a fight he wanted, with no chance of the fight happening, he says competing is something he won’t do anymore.

Georges St-Pierre on whether he is still hoping for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov "I'm always training, I'm always in great shape, I will always be, but competition, for me, it's a chapter of my life that is over." pic.twitter.com/qcYyiBtf98 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2019

“It was on my mind when I retired, I really wanted to do it,” St-Pierre said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “But now, telling you the truth, UFC were clear, they had other plans for Khabib. So I turned a page. I cannot wait for the fight to happen and twiddle my thumb, I have other plans for my life. Being the best fighter in the world is not my number one priority anymore. It used to be, now it’s not. I have family, friends, I have a lot of more important things to do. I have other projects down the road.”

Yet, even if the UFC called for that fight, Georges St-Pierre admits he won’t compete even though he still is at TriStar training year-round.

“I’m always training, I’m always in good shape, I will always be. But competition, for me, it’s a chapter of my life that is over.”

Georges St-Pierre last fought back at UFC 217 where he submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title. Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is set to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242.

Do you believe Georges St-Pierre that he won’t compete in MMA again? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/3/2019.