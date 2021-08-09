Vicente Luque wants title shot against Kamaru Usman following incredible finish at UFC 265

Top contender Vicente Luque wants a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman following his incredible finish at UFC 265.

Luque finished Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke in the first round of their welterweight bout on the UFC 265 main card. The win was the fourth in a row for Luque, all by stoppage, and he improved his UFC record to 14-3, with 13 of those wins coming by stoppage. “The Silent Assassin” has become one of the most exciting fighters in all of the UFC, and he is hoping that finishing his opponents in such devastating fashion earns him a title shot.

Speaking to the media following UFC 265, Luque made the argument that he should be next to face Usman. As far as the Brazilian goes, even though Leon Edwards seems to be ahead of him in the title shot queue at the moment, Luque believes it makes more sense for him to fight Usman because it’s a brand-new matchup and also a fun one for the fans.

“I don’t know if I do deserve (a title shot) over (Leon Edwards). I just know that I’m one of the most, if not the most exciting welterweight right now. I’m showing everybody what I can do. I finish every single fight. My fights are exciting. And for that reason, I think I do deserve a title fight. I’m the only guy up there in the top five that hasn’t fought the champion, that hasn’t challenge Kamaru (Usman) for a fight. He still has a fight ahead of him (against Colby Covington), but I believe he’ll win that fight. If he does, I think I would be a great challenge,” Luque said (h/t MMAjunkie).

Do you think Vicente Luque should bump past Leon Edwards for the next title shot against Kamaru Usman at 170lbs?