Vicente Luque reacts after submitting Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke at UFC 265

Top-ranked welterweight title contender Vicente Luque reacted after submitting Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke at UFC 265.

Luque was coming into this fight against Chiesa off of a D’Arce choke victory over Tyron Woodley in his last fight, and he went back to his signature move here against Chiesa at UFC 265. After Luque was able to thwart off an early rear-naked choke submission attempt by Chiesa, he then locked him up with the D’Arce choke for the victory. It was the fourth win in a row for “The Silent Assassin,” and his 10th win in his last 11 fights inside the Octagon. With the victory over Chiesa, Luque improved to 14-3 in the UFC with 13 finishes.

Taking to his social media following UFC 265, Luque reacted to what is arguably the biggest win of his career. Take a look at the message that the Brazilian shared with his fans below.

One more important step in this journey! I thank God, my family and my team for one more victory and I’m very glad to have put another action packed fight for all the MMA fans #UFC265

Luque is now considered a legitimate welterweight title contender by UFC president Dana White, so it will be interesting to see what the promotion does with him for his next outing. It’s clear that after beating Chiesa, Luque is one of the top-five fighters in the UFC welterweight division. He is an action-packed fighter who is able to finish his opponents on the ground and on the feet by submission or by knockout, making him a unique challenge for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. It seems likely that for his next fight, Luque has earned the right to fight one of the top contenders in the upper elite at 170lbs.

