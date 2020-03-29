Vicente Luque wants on new UFC 249 card

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque says he is willing to step up on short notice to fight on the new UFC 249 card in three weeks.

UFC president Dana White is trying his best to make UFC 249 a go despite all the red tape due to the coronavirus outbreak, but he admitted that the card would likely be different than the original card that was set to take place in Brooklyn. The UFC is now in the process of finalizing the rest of the card, and Luque could potentially be a part of it.

Luque was tagged in a tweet by his friend Gilbert Burns, who also wants to fight at UFC 249. Luque didn’t take long to add that he, too, wants on the card. Here’s what Luque wrote on Twitter.

We’re always ready to step in the octagon and bring the heat! Give us the names and we work @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 https://t.co/R7lTR99mF3 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) March 29, 2020

Luque hasn’t fought since last November when he dropped a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson at UFC 244. Prior to the loss to Thompson, Luque had reeled off a six-fight win streak with victories over Mike Perry, Derrick Krantz, Bryan Barberena, Jalin Turner, Chad Laprise and Niko Price. Overall Luque has a record of 10-3 in the UFC, with other wins over Belal Muhammad, Hector Urbina, Alvaro Herrera, and Hayder Hassan, plus losses to Michael Graves and top-ranked Leon Edwards.

It’s surprising that Luque hasn’t been booked for a fight yet considering he is a top-15 ranked welterweight, but perhaps this is his chance to get a fight booked now that the UFC is scrambling to save UFC 249. There’s no telling who Luque could fight, but given that he is a ranked fighter one could assume that he would be looking to take on someone else in the top-15.

