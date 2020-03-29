Billy Joe Saunders apologizes for video showing how to beat women

Boxing star Billy Joe Saunders has apologized for a controversial video he recently released showing him how to beat women.

A video circulated this weekend of Saunders striking a punching bag and telling the audience this is how to take care of your female partner if she is acting up. The video has been met with widespread criticism from fans and media, who believed the video was in poor taste considering domestic violence is not something that should be joked about.

Billy Joe Saunders posting this video on how to hit women is just peak CTE behaviour. I dunno, maybe I’m outta line here…this isn’t even mildly amusing, domestic violence shouldn’t be. pic.twitter.com/FESRHCQOOd — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 29, 2020

After the video was released and Saunders was criticized, he took to Twitter to issue an apology.

I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself I have a Daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well . Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed x — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) March 28, 2020

Saunders is an undefeated boxer with a 29-0 record and is currently the WBO super-middleweight champion, having been the WBO middleweight champion before that. In his last fight, he knocked out Marcelo Esteban Coceres last November. Out of his 29 career victories, 14 of his wins have come by way of knockout.

Saunders has been tapped for a potential bout against boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, and the two were supposed to fight in early May. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak that has brought nearly the entire sporting world to a halt, Saunders may not get the chance to fight Alvarez, after all.

While Saunders did apologize for the video, the damage may already be done. Domestic violence is never something to be joked about and this video is disturbing on many levels. The apology seems especially hollow considering some of the replies Saunders made to fans who tweeted at him, which makes it seem like it wasn’t a genuine apology after all.

