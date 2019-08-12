Vicente Luque praises ‘beast’ Mike Perry

Vicente Luque took to his social media to praise the performance of his opponent Mike Perry in their ‘Fight of the Night’ at UFC Uruguay.

The two won $50,000 each for putting on an amazing fight for the fans. Luque won a split decision and will move on to bigger and better things, but Perry’s stock rose even in defeat as he managed to tough out 15 minutes with a badly busted nose.

Here’s what Vicente Luque said to Perry on his Instagram.

“I want to thank all of my supporters and MMA fans! Every time I step in the octagon I try to deliver the best fight possible and I hope that one was to your liking. Mad respect to @platinummikeperryHe is a hard hitting ironed chined beast! Truly wish him the best and quickest recovery”

Vicente Luque wasn’t the only one who was singing the praises of his opponent. Perry also took to his own social media to compliment Luque on their amazing fight and even offered to help him train his wrestling in the future. They may have been rivals before this fight, but clearly there is plenty of mutual respect between these two mixed martial arts.

For now, Luque will heal up any minor injuries incurred from the Perry fight as he targets a late 2019 return fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Perry, on the other hand, will obviously need some time off to heal up the nose that he smashed in this fight. But when Perry does return, you can expect the UFC to give him a really big fight his next time out as he is at the height of his popularity right now. The kind of fight these two put on is the type of fight where there are no losers, only winners.

Do you like seeing this type of respect between two fighters?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/12/2019.