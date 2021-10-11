Vicente Luque shares prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque shared his prediction for the upcoming rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Usman and Covington first met back at UFC 245 in December 2019, with Usman winning the fight via fifth-round TKO near the end of a back-and-forth war. The rematch takes place next month at UFC 268 and it promises to be one of the best fights of the year. Luque, in particular, will be very invested in watching the fight himself. As one of the welterweight division’s top contenders, Luque could eventually face the winner of this fight for the belt down the road. But if you ask Luque, he believes he knows who will win.

Speaking to John Hyon Ko of The AllStar, Luque said that not only does he believe Usman defends his belt against Covington at UFC 268, but he also believes he stops him again.

“I’m going with Kamaru for the win. He’s looking great. He is definitely one of the greatest champions in the welterweight division. He’s evolving every single fight. It’s crazy how his boxing has improved in his last two fights especially in the (fight) with (Jorge) Masvidal. Knocking Masvidal out. Like that is not for anyone to do especially for someone that wasn’t a striker originally,” Luque said of Usman. “I see him winning this (Covington) fight. I think he’s gonna go out there and fight smart in the striking. I think he will get another knockout. I would say between the second or third round. If it’s a different fight maybe it’s going to be a little more difficult for Kamaru but he’s still gonna get the win. And maybe a knockout in the fourth or fifth but I don’t know, I don’t see the fight going all the way.”

