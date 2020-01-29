Kamaru Usman explains why he’ll never fight Israel Adesanya or Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kamaru Usman is not interested in moving up in weight to fight Israel Adesanya or taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Usman, who is the current UFC welterweight champion made it very clear he does not want to fight the champions in the weight classes below and above him. He and Nurmagomedov share the same manager and are often seen hanging out with another at events so that is why he doesn’t want to fight the Dagestani native.

For Kamaru Usman, he says there is a bigger reason as to why he won’t fight Adesanya and that is because he wants more UFC champions from Nigeria.

“I would never fight Khabib, that’s my brother. It’s just a mutual respect. I don’t see myself ever fighting Khabib. I don’t see myself ever fighting Israel. Even though a lot of people have hinted toward it,” Usman said the JRE MMA Show. “I don’t see myself fighting him. Having two belts in Nigeria is better than just having one guy hold two belts. There’s no desire there. That’s my guy. He’s special.”

Not only does he not want to fight Adesanya, but Usman says he is a big fan of “The Last Stylebender’s.” He also wishes he can do what Adesanya does, especially his kicks.

“Israel is special. I get kinda envious, like damn I wish I could do that s**t,” Usman said. “I wish I could whip my hands around the way he does it and the way he throws that little question mark kick. I’m a fan of these guys, and Israel is one of these guys that’s special.”

So, as long as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya remain champions, Usman will never be a part of a champ-champ fight.

Currently, Usman is healing his injuries and who he fights next and when he will return is to be seen.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman saying he’ll never fight Israel Adesanya and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/28/2020.