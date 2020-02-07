Valentina Shevchenko explains why she requested to have new UFC contract include non-PPV events

Valentina Shevchenko has explained why she wanted to have her new UFC contract include non-PPV events.

Shevchenko is set to square off with Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event of UFC 247 this weekend in Houston, Texas in what will mark the third time she has defended the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship since winning it back at UFC 231 in December 2018.

However, it’s only the second time she has defended it on pay-pay-view after her win over Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC Uruguay.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie during UFC 247 media day, Shevchenko confirmed why she wanted non-PPV events included in her most recent UFC contract.

“I’m a person who wants to compete more often and as much as I can,” Shevchenko said (transcript via MMA Junkie). “That’s why, when I signed my new agreement with UFC, one of the things I asked is to be able to compete not only in pay-per-views, but also in different events of UFC to be able to compete more often. So, for me, the more often I compete, the more happy I am.”

“This mentality came from very, very far away,” Shevchenko added. “I was growing up with this idea that it doesn’t matter what you are doing, the most important is the journey and what you get through this. Of course when you get more money it’s a great thing. What I think about money is it gives you certain freedom in your actions.

“I don’t want to spend money on buying car. I don’t want to spend money buying houses or things. I want to spend money on my travels, to invest in myself, to learn more, to get more knowledge for exploring new things.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.