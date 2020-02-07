Mirsad Bektic believes teammate Georges St-Pierre will fight again

Mirsad Bektic believes his Tristar teammate Georges St-Pierre will fight inside the Octagon again.

St-Pierre has not fought since he submitted Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win the middleweight title and become a champion in two divisions. Since that fight, which was his return from a four-year layoff, many have wondered if the Canadian will fight again. He has hinted at a Khabib Nurmagomedov matchup but the UFC wasn’t interested in it.

So, for the time being, it seems unlikely Georges St-Pierre would return to the Octagon anytime soon as he even announced his retirement. But, for Bektic, who trains with “GSP” almost every day he thinks fans haven’t seen the last of the Canadian inside the Octagon.

“I think he will, especially if the money is right yes,” Bektic said to BJPENN.com. “Khabib, Conor, Jorge Masvidal. Those guys would probably bring him back.”

If Bektic was in charge, he says he would book Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. He believes it would be an amazing fight and one that he hopes to see.

“I’d love to see it. Georges does everything well and better than everyone else so that would be a great fight against Khabib,” he said.

Right now, St-Pierre is retired, but for Bektic, he says the Canadian is always in the gym training and still is in great shape. Not only is GSP training, but he has taken a leadership role with Tristar as Bektic says he helped him quite a bit in the lead up to his fight against Dan Ige at UFC 247.

“Anytime I see Georges, I’m either messing with him telling him I’m going to take him down next practice. Or I’m asking him about certain film studies,” he explained. “I’m always trying to pick his brain. It is great, him just being in the room brings a different kind of injury. Anytime I can pick his brain and get advice is amazing.”

Whether or not we will ever see Georges St-Pierre fight again is to be seen, but Bektic believes we will.

Do you think Georges St-Pierre will fight again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/7/2020.