Urijah Faber updates on fighting future after loss to Petr Yan

Urijah Faber began his 2019 comeback with a dominant, first-round victory over Ricky Simon. Unfortunately for the Team Alpha Male head, however, his comeback plans then hit a snag at the hands of Petr Yan.

Faber and Yan collided on the main card of UFC 245 in December, and the fight ended up being a lopsided third-round TKO victory for the Russian.

With this loss, it became unclear what the future holds for the 40-year-old UFC Hall of Famer.

Faber updated on his fighting future in an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

“My whole thing is this — I will stay in phenomenal shape because that’s what I do,” Faber explained. “I’m going to stay in the gym and in the environment, because that’s what I love to do.

“If I feel like I want to do something and I feel froggy, I’ll jump. It may be the right opportunity, it might be a birthday present to myself, or it may not happen at all.”

From the sounds of it, Faber is not in a big rush to get back into the cage, but is definitely not forbidding himself from doing so in the future if the right opportunity arises.

“I’m enjoying just living life, the new baby, all the business ventures,” Faber said. “It’s not a yay or nay. It’s a maybe. I’ll stay poised and ready.”

Urijah Faber, who is the former WEC featherweight champion, long stood out as one of the UFC’s best bantamweights. Despite multiple cracks at the title, however, he never won gold in the promotion.

What do you think the future holds for Urijah Faber after his tough setback at UFC 245?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/22/2020.