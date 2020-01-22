Streaming this Week: UFC Raleigh, Bellator 238, CES 60

As streaming services continue to take over the combat sports industry, there are more and more events being broadcast on platforms like ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN and YouTube.

BJPENN.Com’s Streaming this Week series keeps fans up to date on the best combat sports action across the industry’s major streaming platforms.

Here’s what’s coming this week:

CES 60 | Friday, January 24th, 8pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

CES 60 takes place in Lincoln, Rhode Island and will air on UFC Fight Pass. It will feature three title fights.

Charles Cheeks III will face former champion and UFC veteran Matt Bessette, who returns to CES where he never actually lost the title. Bessette and Cheeks will face off for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.

CES will crown their first ever flyweight champion as Blaine Shutt takes on Johnny Lopez.

The third title fight of the night could also include a retirement as reigning heavyweight champion Greg Rebello will defend his belt against Tebaris Gordon. Rebello has said this is likely his final fight.

CES will also feature the return of William Knight, who was signed to a UFC Developmental Contract following a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, and also John Gotti III, who will take on Marcos Lloreda on the main card.

CES will be broadcasted live with UFC veterans Joe Lauzon and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor on commentary.

UFC Raleigh | Saturday, January 25th, 5pm EST on ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the UFC Raleigh card. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos. In the United States, the card will will air on ESPN+, but it will be available on UFC Fight Pass in other territories.

The UFC Raleigh co-main event will feature two ranked welterweights as Michael Chiesa takes on Rafael dos Anjos in a fight that could shake up the division. Chiesa is currently riding a two-fight winning streak with wins over Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit. Chiesa recently told BJPenn.com that he’s not sure why RDA asked for the fight, but he loves the matchup between the two.

Bellator 238 | Saturday, January 25th, 10pm ET on DAZN

Former Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC champion Cris Cyborg will make her Bellator debut as she takes on current Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd for the title. The card, which goes down in Inglewood, California, will air on DAZN.

The Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix continues in the co-main event as Darrion Caldwell faces Adam Borics. The winner of this fight will advance to take on A.J. McKee in the Grand Prix

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight Sergio Pettis will make his promotional debut for Bellator against Alfred Khashakyan.

Bellator 238 will also feature a great featherweight matchup between Juan Archuleta and Henry Corrales.

These are the top events on the industry’s biggest streaming services this week.

What will you be watching?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/22/2020.