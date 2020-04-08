Urijah Faber not ruling out another fight, mentions Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz as opponents

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber says he is not officially retired and he would consider taking another fight in the Octagon under the right circumstances.

Faber last competed at UFC 245 in December where he suffered a vicious knockout loss to Petr Yan. It was Faber’s second fight back after a short-lived retirement, having knocked out Ricky Simon in his comeback fight. But the Yan knockout loss was a huge setback for Faber and the way he lost led to some suggesting he should hang his gloves back up.

According to Faber himself, though, he’s not ruled out a return to the Octagon. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Faber mentioned that he is still considering taking another fight.

“I’m definitely not ruling it out. Especially with all the indecisiveness that is going on in the world, I feel fortunate to be able to go out and do something that focuses my time and attention most of my life to be one of the best. So, you know, opportunity could knock,” Faber said.

If he does return to the Octagon, Faber mentioned two potential opponents by name: Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz. Faber lost to Edgar in a featherweight bout a few years ago, but the Munhoz fight would be a fresh matchup if it were to go down.

“My manager, they had thrown out some names and possible dates. One was Pedro Munhoz. He had called us out. Frankie (Edgar) is in the mix. Obviously, we fought before, but that was the other name people floated, but nothing concrete. I know some fights in San Francisco (in August) are coming up that might be a target, but for me, I really have to take it serious, and I honestly haven’t been training like I would do if I was going to take a fight. Especially at my age, you gotta train like its Rocky Balboa, getting up early and drinking the raw eggs and all that kind of stuff, and I haven’t been in that mode,” Faber said.

Who would you like to see Urijah Faber fight next in the UFC if he doesn’t retire?