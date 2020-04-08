Report | UFC 249 set for Tribal Land in California

It appears the UFC has found the location for UFC 249 and it will be on Tribal Land in California.

Although Dana White said he would be securing a private island, UFC 249 will not be happening out at sea. Instead, according to a report from Jeff Sherwood and later confirmed by the New York Times, UFC 249 will take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tribal Land in California. It will also serve as the location for the next several UFC events.

“This place where this fight is going to be on April 18 I have locked up for two months, so I’m going to continue to pump fights out,” White told ESPN on Monday.

By holding the event on Tribal Land the California law making people stay at home does not take effect. It also does not need to be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission who told the NYT they wouldn’t commission the event.

“The commission echoes the guidance of California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Department of Public Health, local health officials, and the recommendations of the Association of Ringside Physicians regarding the cancellation of events where people may be at risk of contracting COVID-19 and encourages the industry to do the same,” the California athletic commission said in a statement. “The commission will not participate in the UFC event on April 18, regardless of the event location.”

UFC 249 will go down on April 18 and sees the interim lightweight title on the line as Tony Ferguson battles Justin Gaethje.

Tachi Palace Casino Report is famous for hosting Tachi Palace Fights that saw the likes of Joe Soto, Dustin Ortiz, and Bubba Jenkins among others compete for the promotion.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.