Uriah Hall suggests Israel Adesanya looks for “easy fights”

Middleweight contender Uriah Hall suggested that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya picks his opponents and looks for “easy fights.”

Hall returns to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Vegas 12 when he takes on UFC legend Anderson Silva in a five-round main event. Hall comes into this fight on a hot streak as he’s won three of his last four fights, including back-to-back victories over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis as an underdog. Hall is currently ranked No. 10 overall in the division and a win over Silva would get him one step closer to a potential title shot.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Silva fight, Hall was asked his thoughts on the champion Adesanya. “Primetime” didn’t hold back, suggesting that the champ picks and chooses his fights and goes after easy opponents. Check out what Hall said below.

“Adesanya is picking his fights, man. He sees what I see. He sees holes in all these guys, and he’s already picking (Jared) Cannonier. He’s looking for easy fights. Yeah, I said it,” (via MMAjunkie.com).

“So I know why he’s picking certain fights, but I’m dynamic, especially where I’m at right now. I’m laser-focused, so it’s a matter of time. I’m just going to play the politics card and whoever the UFC needs me to beat and get to the top.”

To be fair to Adesanya, he has fought most of the top contenders in the UFC middleweight division. Looking at the current top-15 rankings, Adesanya already has wins over No. 1 Robert Whittaker, No. 2, Paulo Costa, No. 5 Yoel Romero, No. 7 Derek Brunson, No. 8 Kelvin Gastelum, and No. 12 Brad Tavares. That being said, there are still plenty of contenders that the champ hasn’t fought yet, including Hall. With an impressive win over Silva at UFC Vegas 12, Hall wouldn’t be too far from a title shot himself.

Do you agree with Uriah Hall that Israel Adesanya looks for “easy fights?”