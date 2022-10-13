Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next

Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out.

Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.

- Advertisement -

“That’s the only reason why I’m here, man, I told you, I was like give me a reason, that was it. I’m a competitor. (The reason is to) fight Jake Paul,” Hall said at a pre-fight press conference.

- Advertisement -

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Hall campaign for this fight as he and Paul have taken shots at one another in the past. Along with that, when the fight was announced, Jake Paul even hinted at fighting the winner if he gets past Anderson Silva in the main event.

“Adding NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell to the card only increases this fight’s star power and to have him go head-to-head with a fighter as experienced and dangerous as Uriah Hall – it’s going to be fireworks,” Jake Paul said in a press release. “Taking on this challenge is proof that Bell, like myself, is serious about professional boxing and after his knockout of Adrian Peterson, he looks like a force to be reckoned with. Hall on the other hand has already proven himself multiple times in the UFC, and we know what he is capable of. I’m keeping a close eye on this one and may even take on the winner in the future.”

Uriah Hall enters this fight coming off two straight losses to Andre Muniz and Sean Strickland, yet he still was one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC’s middleweight division. In his MMA career, Hall has 13 of his 17 wins by knockout, but this will serve as his pro boxing debut.

Would you like to see Uriah Hall vs. Jake Paul?

- Advertisement -