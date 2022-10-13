Leon Edwards believes setting up Conor McGregor fight “would be easy to make”

Leon Edwards believes setting up a welterweight title fight against Conor McGregor would be easy to make.

Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a comeback fifth-round head kick KO over Kamaru Usman in the rematch. Although all signs point towards the trilogy happening next, Edwards is also open to taking some super fights and the biggest one he eyes is against Conor McGregor.

“Conor would be one that would be easy to make. We’re managed by the same management team,” Edwards said to Sky Sports about fighting McGregor. “I think for me, whoever comes, comes.”

McGregor has come out saying he will fight at welterweight next and having his comeback fight be for the belt would be massive. He would look to become the first three-weight champion in the UFC while Edwards would also get the big payday he wants.

Not only is Leon Edwards looking at a megafight against Conor McGregor, but he also has made it known he wants to face Jorge Masvidal. The two have a rivalry since the three-piece and a soda incident as well as being booked to fight one another at UFC 269.

With that, if Edwards can’t get the McGregor fight, he hopes he can finally get to face Masvidal after Usman as he wants big fights.

“Masvidal is one I definitely want to have, but because he keeps losing it’s difficult to make it make sense for the company,” Edwards said. “Even for the fans to sell it. I know it will probably sell as far as the backstory.”

Leon Edwards is currently 20-3 and one No Contest as a pro and on an 11-fight unbeaten streak as he’s 10-0 with one No Contest. As for Conor McGregor, he is currently rehabbing his leg and hasn’t fought since he suffered back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier.

Would you like to see Leon Edwards vs. Conor McGregor for the belt?

