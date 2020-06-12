Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nathaniel Wood slated for July 25 on Fight Island

Umar Nurmagomedov (12-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), cousin of the well-known UFC lightweight undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is finally set for his big stage debut.

Welcoming Nurmagomedov into the Octagon is going to be England’s own Nathaniel Wood (16-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC), sources confirmed BJPENN.com, after an initial report from MMA Junkie. The two will lock horns on July 25 on the now-famous Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Russian fighter should have made his UFC debut back in April at UFC 249, against Hunter Azure, but the whole event was canceled due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

Before being signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Umar Nurmagomedov cut his teeth in the Russian regional mixed martial arts circuit, fighting for local promotion in the likes of Fight Night Global and Gorilla Fighting Championship. He also fought for the Professional Fighting League both in 2018 and 2019.

On the other hand, the Briton Woods already has four bouts under the UFC banner. After winning his first three bouts, he faced his first promotion’s loss in February, against former flyweight title contender John Dodson.

Before this fight, “The Prospect” told BJPENN.com he would have liked to face Cody Garbrandt next.

“A fight that excites me is Cody [Garbrandt] as he’s game to fight. I hope he’ll win his next fight as [a fighter with] four losses in a row wouldn’t be a good match-up for me”, said Nathaniel Wood.

Cody Garbrandt eventually won his last fight, with a sensational knockout over Raphael Assunção, but Wood’s wish has to wait, since “No Love” is probably on a title run, again.

The 26-year-old former Cage Warriors bantamweight title-holder is now going to square off against the still unbeaten Dagestani rising star Umar Nurmagomedov, instead.

What’s your prediction on this matchup? Will Nathaniel Wood be back on track or will Umar Nurmagomedov follow his cousin’s path and stay unbeaten?