Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin, makes Octagon debut at UFC 249

Another member of the Nurmagomedov family is joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship ranks, and it’s Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of current and undisputed promotion’s lightweight belt-holder, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Just like his cousin, Umar is still undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts career, holding a record of 12 victories and no losses.

“The Eagle” hinted his cousin would sign with the UFC back on February 1 via his official website, but it has now been confirmed by the official UFC Russia Instagram account.

The young Dagestan native started his MMA professional career in 2016 fighting for one of the most longeval Russian promotion, Fight Nights Global.

Now he’s approaching his debut on the biggest stage following the footsteps of his older relative with an immaculate record, and some good fighting experience at the bigger stages. The young gun has already fought for the US mixed martial arts promotion Professional Fighting League both in 2018 and 2019. Plus, he’s the Gorilla Fighting Championship bantamweight champion, a Russia-based promotion that works side to side with Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov is slated to fight at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, home of NBA team Brooklyn Nets, on April 18, during the UFC 249 event. The card will be headlined by Khabib Nurmamovedov, who will attempt to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson, in one of the most anticipated bouts in MMA history.

It’s still unclear who the 24-year-old Dagestan fighter is facing in his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut, but there are already rumors surfacing on social media speculating on who Umar Nurmagomedov is locking horns with for his first fight under the UFC banner.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/27/2020.