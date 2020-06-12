Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik targeted for UFC 252

A heavyweight fight between Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly in the works for UFC 252 on August 15.

News of this dynamite heavyweight battle was first reported by Brazilian outlet Combate.

Brazil’s Dos Santos, the former UFC heavyweight champion, will enter this fight on a two-fight skid, having recently been stopped by top heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. Prior to these losses, dos Santos was riding three-straight victories over former World Series of Fighting heavyweight champ Blagoy Ivanov, Australia’s Tai Tuivasa, and fan favorite Texan Derrick Lewis. Dos Santos is currently 21-7-0 overall. The former champion looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of the targeted matchup.

Suriname’s Rozenstruik, on the other hand, will enter the Octagon with dos Santos having recently experienced his own knockout loss to Ngannou. Prior to that loss, which occurred just 20 seconds into the fight’s first round, Rozenstruik was riding big victories over former Strikeforce heavyweight champ Alistair Overeem and former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski, both of whom he knocked out. He’s 4-0 in the UFC and 10-1 overall.

UFC 252, which does not yet have an official location, looks like it could turn out to be a showcase for the heavyweight division. In the card’s main event, reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to defend his title against the former champion Daniel Cormier in a tie-breaking trilogy fight.

Dos Santos and Rozenstruik, who will almost certainly meet on the main card, will no doubt be eager to see how the main event shakes out.

Who do you think will come out on top when Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos collide this August?