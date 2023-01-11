Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA.

After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.

Umar Nurmagomedov on Khabib's decision to step back from coaching: "I don't think he can stop, he will still control me and my brother, some other guys, but not the same (way), he doesn't want to travel, doesn't want to come to camps and stay with us for a couple of months." pic.twitter.com/smEYjIU9YV — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 11, 2023

“I’m not surprised, we knew and we talked about this. We talked, he gave me advice on the fight, cut weight. Everything the same he just stopped, too many flights… I think it will be the same, we will be training together in Dagestan,” Nurmagomedov said to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “Nothing changes we (are) brothers. He will not travel too much and will take care of himself, his family, his mother. This is very hard, traveling too much, cornering everybody, this is not easy. That is why he made the decision and I’m happy for him… I don’t think he can stop, he will still control me and my brother, some other guys, but not the same (way), he doesn’t want to travel, doesn’t want to come to camps and stay with us for a couple of months.”

As Umar Nurmagomedov says, a big reason was the travel but the hope is Khabib Nurmagomedov will still train with them in Dagestan and will continue to give advice to them all.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is set to return at UFC Vegas 67 against Raoni Barcelos. The Dagestani native is looking to improve to 16-0 as a pro. The 26-year-old is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC with a decision win over Nate Maness last time out. Before that, he submitted Brian Kelleher and Sergey Morozov. He’s also the former GFC bantamweight champion.

Were you surprised to see Khabib Nurmagomedov step away from MMA?