UFC welterweight standout Vicente Luque explains why Nate Diaz is the perfect next opponent

Vicente Luque feels Nate Diaz is the perfect option for his next opponent.

The welterweight prospect put on a striking clinic against Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 5 on Saturday, and sealed the TKO win in the second round. Immediately after claiming his second consecutive UFC win, he explained why he wants to fight Nate Diaz next.

“Nate Diaz is a super respected guy, everybody know what he’s capable of and what he’s accomplished,” Luque explained during a post-fight press conference (transcript by MMA Junkie). “That’s why I think it’s a great name even though he’s underneath me in the rankings.

“I think it would add a lot to my name, that’s why I want that fight. It’s a super exciting fight in my mind. People see my highlights, you watch Nate’s highlights, there’s no way it won’t be a great fight.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2019 when he challenged Jorge Masvidal for the “BMF belt”. Despite the hype surrounding their welterweight matchup, it came to a relatively anti-climactic end in the third round as the Stockton native lost by doctor’s stoppage. Neverthless, Diaz is known for his undeniable resilience and has beaten fighters such as Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor, Michael Johnson, and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone during his UFC run. Vicente believes that their fighting styles will result in a blockbuster bout.

“The truth is that I don’t know if they’re (UFC) going to try it, but for me, Nate is a fighter and fighters fight. I’m the kind of fighter that I’m going to put on an exciting fight no matter who it is. So Nate wants a big fight, I’m not going to sell it by talking, but definitely going to sell it by fighting.

“He knows I’m going to step in and I’m going to try to take his head off,” Luque continued. “Even if he tries to take my head off, I’m going to keep on pushing. It’s an exciting fight. If Nate wants to be in exciting fights, I’m the name, I’m the guy. I’m willing to fight anybody in the top 15 right now. I feel great. I like to keep myself active. I feel that makes me evolve. Nate is the name I want right now, but you know, if it doesn’t work out right now, no problem. I’m still going to be excited to fight another name in the top 15.”

Would you like to see Vicente Luque fight Nate Diaz next?