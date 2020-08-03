Jorge Masvidal set to compete against American Cornhole League champ Cody Henderson

UFC star Jorge Masvidal’s next match-up has been confirmed – a showdown with American Cornhole League champion Cody Henderson.

Masvidal is always ready for action whenever he’s called upon, as he was able to prove when he flew to Abu Dhabi in order to take on Kamaru Usman on incredibly short notice last month. While he may not have won the Welterweight Championship, somehow, his stock managed to go up even higher in defeat – especially when the pay-per-view buys were first reported.

Now, though, as reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Masvidal has a very different challenge on his hands.

He will compete against American Cornhole League champ Cody Henderson on Wednesday on ESPN2, per the league and his manager Abraham Kawa. Below is the poster and the rules for this mammoth clash of titans. pic.twitter.com/2EsAmRPR76 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

“That day to compete again is Wednesday, August 5th, at 8:00pm EST on ESPN2 as a special event within the Pit Boss Man and Woman of the Year Shootouts. This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout. If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Runs we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision. Jorge Masvidal says, “I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in Cornhole history. Cody will regret spotting me 15 points.”

Cody Henderson states, “I respect Jorge’s skills in the Octagon and no doubt he would win every battle there. However, he is entering my arena, I plan to knock him out within the 5 rounds.”

Masvidal also made some headlines recently when he spoke about why he has previously voiced his support for president Donald Trump.

“I wasn’t always Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, all of a sudden everybody knows me,” Masvidal said (via MMA Junkie). “No, no, no, for many years nobody knew me. When people would say I’m racist because I would pick a certain person, that let’s you know where this is going as a society. They’re using now that to wipe away all the good (Trump) has actually done for my community. The lowest unemployment for Latin and Black people, that gives us dignity. That gives my community dignity. People are working and making more money. The pay gaps that have happened in the middle class are nice, are good. It’s numbers, it’s facts. He’s actually helping out my people. And I’m supposed to not give credit for that?

“Do I agree with all his policies? Hell no,” Masvidal continued. “There’s a million things that need to change, as well. But I see him doing more right in the sense of freedom and for my Latin people than a lot of other motherf**kers. And for the Black community, also the lowest Black unemployment rates. That’s huge, man. That’s huge. People are forgetting about that.

“Now, I don’t know everything about politics, and I don’t know everything about Trump,” Masvidal added. “But when I talk to my mom, who came from a Latin American country, Peru, and she migrated over here, she tells me lots of things. And she’s not against Trump. She feels a lot of things he says are good. Some of things, she’s like, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like that.’ But it’s not like because she likes Trump or I like Trump or something, it’s not like me and my mom stopped talking or nothing. It’s just crazy that society now is telling you if you’re a Biden fan, well then you’re Antifa or you’re something crazy, and if you’re Trump, you hate transgenders, you hate everything. Basically if you’re a Trump fan, you hate everything. And it’s crazy what society is coming out to.”

