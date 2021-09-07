Jack Shore reveals he won with a torn bicep at UFC Vegas 36: “Looking back, it could have gone horribly wrong”

“[My] shoulder’s sore, but we knew coming in that was going to be the issue, anyway. I injured my shoulder two weeks ago in training, and when we flew out here the [UFC Performance Institute] told me it was a torn bicep tendon. When I landed out here, I couldn’t even throw a punch. So they got it in a good position. The doctors are going to arrange for a scan back in the UK, and we’ll know what we’re dealing with then in terms of recovery.”

“If I can get in there, I’ll get in there. I’ve never pulled out of a fight in my life. I didn’t want to start with this one. Looking back, it could have gone horribly wrong if it had torn completely during the fight. But thankfully I was able to keep it at bay. But I won’t be going into the fights any more if I’m not 100 percent.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

