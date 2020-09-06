UFC Vegas 9 Results: Ovince Saint Preux brutally KO’s Alonzo Menifield (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 co-main event features former UFC interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux taking on Alonzo Menifield.

Saint Preux (24-14 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in his most recent outing. Prior to his setback to ‘Big Ben’, ‘OSP’ was coming off a submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk while utilizing his infamous Von Flue choke.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (9-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 9: ‘Overeem vs. Sakai’ event looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional career which he suffered to Devin Clark at UFC 250. Prior to his first career setback, Menifield was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Paul Craig.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 9 co-headliner begins and Alonzo Menifield comes out quickly. He lands a leaping left over the top. ‘OSP’ with a low kick. Menifield is trying to get inside but Saint Preux keeps him at bay with another kick. ‘OSP’ seems happy to sit back and throw kicks early. He switches from front to low. Alonzo rushes in with a left that connects. He forces the clinch and pushes Ovince up against the cage. The fighters break and Menifield attacks with a high kick. Ovince Saint Preux responds with a nice combination. He connects with another good left hand. Two minutes remain in the opening round. ‘OSP’ goes back to low kicks. He begins to stalk Menifield. Another low kick from Saint Preux. Alonzo circles and then looks to come over the top with a right. That strike partially connects. ‘OSP’ shrugs it off and comes forward with a side kick to the thigh. Alonzo with a leaping left hand to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Ovince Saint Preux lands a low kick to start but Alonzo Menifield counters beautifully with a right hand over the top. ‘OSP’ loads up on a left hand but misses the mark. He connects with a follow up inside low kick. Menifield with another good right over the top. Ovince spins and lands a side kick to the body of his opponent. Low kicks now from the veteran in Saint Preux. Menifield is having a very difficult time trying to get within range. ‘OSP’ with a plethora of kicks now. He is battering the legs and body of his opponent. A counter left hook from Saint Preux connects and Menifield is out cold. Wow!

Official UFC Vegas 9 Result: Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield in Round 2

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 5, 2020