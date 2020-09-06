Pros react after Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 9

Ovince Saint Preux

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 co-main event featured former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux taking on Alonzo Menifield.

Saint Preux (24-14 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to his setback to ‘Big Ben’, ‘OSP’ was coming off a submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk while utilizing his infamous Von Flue choke.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (9-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 9: ‘Overeem vs. Sakai’ event looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional career which he suffered to Devin Clark at UFC 250. Prior to his first career setback, Menifield was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Paul Craig.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 co-headliner went the way of the veteran in Ovince Saint Preux. After battering Menifield with kicks to the legs and body in the opening round, ‘OSP’ would find a home for a nasty left hook in round two that put Alonzo out for good.

Official UFC Vegas 9 Result: Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Saint Preux defeating Menifield below:

