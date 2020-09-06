Pros react after Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 9

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 co-main event featured former interim light heavyweight title challenger Ovince Saint Preux taking on Alonzo Menifield.

Saint Preux (24-14 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to his setback to ‘Big Ben’, ‘OSP’ was coming off a submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk while utilizing his infamous Von Flue choke.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (9-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 9: ‘Overeem vs. Sakai’ event looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional career which he suffered to Devin Clark at UFC 250. Prior to his first career setback, Menifield was coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over Paul Craig.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 9 co-headliner went the way of the veteran in Ovince Saint Preux. After battering Menifield with kicks to the legs and body in the opening round, ‘OSP’ would find a home for a nasty left hook in round two that put Alonzo out for good.

Official UFC Vegas 9 Result: Ovince Saint Preux KO’s Alonzo Menifield in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Saint Preux defeating Menifield below:

This should be a good one! — michael (@bisping) September 6, 2020

OSP’s push kick to the body is nice 👏🏽 #UFCVegas9 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 6, 2020

👏🏼👏🏼Wow!! OSP with the walk off KO!!! #UFCVegas9 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 6, 2020

Prior to that fight OSP said the last time they hyped up someone's power it was against Shogun… That was the same counter he put Shogun out with. Its kinda like he called it b4 the fight. Congrats big fella! — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) September 6, 2020

Great ko going backwards by osp 👏 #UFCVegas9 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 6, 2020

Who would you like to see Ovince Saint Preux fight next following his KO victory over Alonzo Menifield this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 5, 2020