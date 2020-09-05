UFC fighter Jared Gordon reveals he was brutally raped by a man at age 9

UFC fighter Jared Gordon did an incredibly brave thing this afternoon when he revealed the horrifying tale of how he was raped by a man at age of nine.

The UFC featherweight standout, Gordon (16-4 MMA), took to his official Instagram page where he detailed the afwul crime which he says ruined his life.

“I was sexually assaulted by a man at the age of 9. Full on rape. I had to perform oral, and anal sex on a man. I had no idea what was happening. I thought I did something wrong, like I was being punished for something. To this day I can still feel, and remember the smells and tastes. This ruined my life, at that moment my life took a completely different path then the one I was on. I know it turned me into a hateful person. It made me violent and eventually led me to drugs and alcohol.” Jared Gordon explained. “I vowed I would kill this person when I got older. Luckily this person was eventually caught in a child pornography ring and had other charges brought against him which landed him in prison. This is the most bizarre shit I have ever seen. If you’re down with this get the fuck out of my way. No way in the world can a minor give consent or ever understand sex. I don’t even know what else to say…”

Jared Gordon was most recently seen in action this past July’s on Fight Island where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Chris Fishgold. The win was preceded by a knockout loss to top lightweight contender Charles Oliveira in November of 2019.

Since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2017, ‘Flash’ has gone 4-3, which includes a TKO victory over Michel Quinones in his Octagon debut.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 5, 2020