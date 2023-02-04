x
UFC Vegas 68: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak.

Lewis (26-10 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA) enters UFC Vegas 68 sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning TKO victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai in his most previous Octagon appearances. The ‘Polar Bear’ has put together a 6-3 record since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

UFC Vegas 68 is co-headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Devin Clark taking on Jung Da-un.

Clark (13-7 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Azamat Murzakanov in his most recent effort last August. Prior to suffering that loss, ‘Brown Bear’ was coming off a TKO victory over William Knight.

Meanwhile, Jung Da-un (15-3-1 MMA) will also enter UFC Vegas 68 with hopes of getting back into the win column. ‘Sseda’ suffered a nasty knockout loss to Dustin Jacoby in his most recent effort in July of 2022. That setback had snapped a fourteen-fight unbeaten streak for the South Korean.

Also featured on tonight’s main card is the return of fan favorite Doo Ho Choi, aka. The Korean Superboy.

Choi (14-4 MMA) has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Charles Jourdain in December of 2019. That loss had marked his third in a row, as he previously suffered setbacks to Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson.

As for Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA), ‘The Monster‘ will enter UFC Vegas 68 looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Canadian standout dropped a decision to Jai Herbert his last time out.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 68 Main Card (1am EST on ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak –

Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung –

Marcin Tybura vs. Blagoy Ivanov –

Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson –

Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita –

UFC Vegas 68 Prelims (10pm EST on ESPN+)

Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park –

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura –

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha –

Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih –

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim –

Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira –

Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

