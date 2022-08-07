UFC Vegas 59 Results: Mohammed Usman KO’s Zac Pauga (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 main card features the TUF heavyweight final between Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga.

Usman (8-2 MMA), the brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru, had his last pro-fight take place under the PFL banner where he suffered a technical submission loss to Brandon Sayles. That setback had snapped ‘The Motor’s’ four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Zac Pauga (5-1 MMA) will enter the Octagon sporting a perfect professional record. ‘The Ripper’ is coming off a second round knockout win over Jordan Heiderman.

Round one of the TUF heavyweight final begins and Zac Pauga lands a low kick. He follows that up with a pair of body jabs. Mohammed Usman returns the jab. Both men land right hands as Pauga steps in. A low kick and then back to the body with the jab for Pauga. He follows that up with a superman punch. A head kick now from Pauga. Usman takes him down off hit for a brief moment, and then lands a hook as Pauga stands back up. Zac goes back to work with some low kicks. The fighters exchange punches. A body kick lands for Pauga. Usman pumping his jab, but is having difficulty finding his range. He lunges forward with a right hand. Pauga counters with a low kick. Mohammed Usman returns fire with a jab to the body but eats a 1-2. The horn sounds to end round one.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round two of the TUF heavyweight final begins and Zac Pauga pumps his jab. Mohammed Usman counters with a left hook and this one is all over folks. WOW!

Mohammed Usman (Kamaru Usman's brother) put Zac Pauga to SLEEP!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wLX1QgP1qV — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 7, 2022

Official UFC Vegas 59 Result: Mohammed Usman def. Zac Pauga via KO in Round 2

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Usman fight next following his KO victory over Pauga this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!