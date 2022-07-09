UFC Vegas 58: ‘Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 58 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev.

Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Paul Felder and Renato Moicano. The former UFC lightweight champion is looking to get back into title contention with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (11-1 MMA) was last seen in action in December of 2021, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Brad Riddell. ‘Ataman’ currently boasts a five-fight winning streak with his lone career setback coming against Magomed Mustafaev.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 58 event is co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Caio Borralho taking on Armen Petrosyan.

Borralho (11-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his fourth win in a row when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Natural’ scored a unanimous decision win over Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in his most previous effort.

Meanwhile, Armen Petrosyan (7-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Gregory Rodrigues. ‘Superman’ suffered his lone career loss in June of 2021 against Hasan Yousefi.

UFC Vegas 58 Main Card (9pm EST on ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Ricky Turcios vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC Vegas 58 Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Karl Roberson vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

David Onama vs. Garrett Armfield

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 58 main event between Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

