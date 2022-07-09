Watch the heated sparring session that spawned Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. (Video)

Jake Paul will take a step up in competition on Saturday August 6th when he takes on Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) has not competed since December of 2021, where he knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in devastating fashion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ was initially expected to face Tommy Fury in his return at MSG, but that bout fell apart for multiple reasons (see more on that here).

Replacing Fury is Jake Paul’s former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs). The former Junior National Golden Gloves champion suffered his first career loss to James McKenzie Morrison in his most recent effort, a setback which snapped a twelve-fight winning streak.

While many fans questions the legitimacy of the ‘Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.’ fight due to the fact that the men were former training partners, a recent video suggests the pair had a following out following a heated sparring session.

As see below courtesy of ESPN Ringside on Twitter, things got testy that last time Paul and Rahman Jr. stepped in the ring together.

The @JakePaul-Rahman Jr. matchup came about because of a heated sparring session 😳 pic.twitter.com/GcdIIKx4LM — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 8, 2022

“I’ve wanted this fight ever since Hasim ran his big mouth to me 2 years ago in the gym (swipe right). My brother and manager didn’t want me to take this fight. They said it was too much risk. The New York state athletic commission didn’t want to approve this fight because they said Hasim had too much experience for me. He has over 100 amateur fights. 10x more than Tommy… but I’m built different.” Jake Paul captioned the video on Instagram. “I’m psychotic. CHAOTIC. PROBLEMATIC. But “he’s a heavyweight” they said. It don’t matter to me, I’m the fighting flea, they can’t hit me… I’m slippery like butter and with speed like no other. My power is unique and my style is sleek. I’ve made the toughest men weak. I’m not afraid of any man or what “can” happen. No boxer has taken this big of a risk this early in their career. They don’t have my heart, they don’t have my soul, they don’t have my drive, and they definitely don’t have my team. Welcome to history. Take a picture.”

Do you think Jake Paul will be able to keep his perfect boxing record intact when he takes on professional heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. this August at MSG? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

