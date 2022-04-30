UFC Vegas 53: ‘Font vs. Vera’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera.
Font (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Jose Aldo his last time out. That setback snapped a four-fight winning streak for the American, who had previously defeated Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.
Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (18-7-1 MMA) last competed at November’s UFC 268 even where he scored a knockout victory over former UFC champion Frankie Edgar. ‘Chito’ has won 3 of this last 4 fights overall, with his lone setback in that time coming against Jose Aldo.
Font missed weight for tonight’s main event and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to Vera.
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring former champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Jake Collier.
Arlovski (33-20 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Jared Vanderaa at UFC 271.
Meanwhile, Jake Collier (13-6 MMA) most recently competed in January where he scored a first round submission win over Chase Sherman. ‘The Prototype’ has gone 3-2 over his last five fights overall.
Get all of tonight’s ‘Font vs. Vera’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC Vegas 53 Main Card (ESPN + at 7:00pm EST)
Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera –
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier –
Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito –
Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson –
Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly –
Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert –
UFC Vegas 53 Prelims (ESPN + at 4:30pm EST)
Chase Sherman vs. Alexandr Romanvov –
Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo –
Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse –
Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden –
Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young –
