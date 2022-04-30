UFC Vegas 53: ‘Font vs. Vera’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera.

Font (19-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Jose Aldo his last time out. That setback snapped a four-fight winning streak for the American, who had previously defeated Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (18-7-1 MMA) last competed at November’s UFC 268 even where he scored a knockout victory over former UFC champion Frankie Edgar. ‘Chito’ has won 3 of this last 4 fights overall, with his lone setback in that time coming against Jose Aldo.

Font missed weight for tonight’s main event and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to Vera.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring former champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Jake Collier.

andrei-arlovski

Arlovski (33-20 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision win over Jared Vanderaa at UFC 271.

Meanwhile, Jake Collier (13-6 MMA) most recently competed in January where he scored a first round submission win over Chase Sherman. ‘The Prototype’ has gone 3-2 over his last five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Font vs. Vera’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 53 Main Card (ESPN + at 7:00pm EST)

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera –

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier –

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito –

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson –

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly –

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert –

UFC Vegas 53 Prelims (ESPN + at 4:30pm EST)

Chase Sherman vs. Alexandr Romanvov –

Daniel Silva vs. Francisco Figueiredo –

Gabe Green vs. Yohan Lainesse –

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden –

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 main event between Rob Font and Marlon Vera?

