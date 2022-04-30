Khamzat Chimaev responds to fans suggesting Darren Till had a negative impact on his UFC 273 fight camp: “There is no bad influence”

By
Chris Taylor
-
Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, UFC, Sweden
UFC fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till train together in Sweden

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to fans suggesting that Darren Till had a negative impact on his fight camp for UFC 273.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) collided with former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) on the main card of this month’s pay-per-view event in Jacksonville.

In the lead up to the fight, ‘Borz’ developed a friendship with fellow MMA star Darren Till and the pair began training together on a regular basis. It was an unlikely relationship, but one that captivated the MMA world as the pair became known as the “smesh bros” and started releasing a lot of cool content on social media.

While the Chimaev-Till bromance was originally celebrated by fight fans, things quickly changed after Gilbert Burns made Khamzat Chimaev look very human at UFC 273.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Although ‘The Wolf’ emerged victorious by way of decision, it was not the dominant performance many were expecting from the undefeated Chechen fighter. With that, many fans decided to point the finger of blame in the direction of Darren Till, who trained and cornered ‘Borz’ for his fight with ‘Durinho’.

Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 273

For Khamzat Chimaev, the notion that Darren Till is somehow to blame for his performance against Gilbert Burns is just silly. Instead, he says all of the blame falls on his own shoulders as he was the one who messed up.

“There is no bad influence. It’s all good. How could it be if he [Darren Till] helped with a training camp?,” said Chimaev during an appearance on the Hustle MMA YouTube channel (h/t MMAMania). “Nothing has changed. I just messed up in the fight and that’s it. That’s the only reason. I was emotional. To be honest, it was a good lesson and I’m happy with the outcome.”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think that Darren Till has had a negative impact on Khamzat Chimaev’s career as some fans and pundits suggest?

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC 273 Results: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)
  2. Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273
  3. Chael Sonnen believes Darren Till’s recent comments about Israel Adesanya are a show of weakness: “I think he’s questioning himself”
  4. Khamzat Chimaev responds to Gilbert Burns request for a five round rematch: “I will take your soul, see you soon boy”
  5. Michael Bisping believes UFC 273 was a good learning experience for Khamzat Chimaev: “You can’t always just go out there and dominate people”