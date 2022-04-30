Khamzat Chimaev responds to fans suggesting Darren Till had a negative impact on his UFC 273 fight camp: “There is no bad influence”

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to fans suggesting that Darren Till had a negative impact on his fight camp for UFC 273.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA) collided with former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) on the main card of this month’s pay-per-view event in Jacksonville.

In the lead up to the fight, ‘Borz’ developed a friendship with fellow MMA star Darren Till and the pair began training together on a regular basis. It was an unlikely relationship, but one that captivated the MMA world as the pair became known as the “smesh bros” and started releasing a lot of cool content on social media.

While the Chimaev-Till bromance was originally celebrated by fight fans, things quickly changed after Gilbert Burns made Khamzat Chimaev look very human at UFC 273.

Although ‘The Wolf’ emerged victorious by way of decision, it was not the dominant performance many were expecting from the undefeated Chechen fighter. With that, many fans decided to point the finger of blame in the direction of Darren Till, who trained and cornered ‘Borz’ for his fight with ‘Durinho’.

For Khamzat Chimaev, the notion that Darren Till is somehow to blame for his performance against Gilbert Burns is just silly. Instead, he says all of the blame falls on his own shoulders as he was the one who messed up.

“There is no bad influence. It’s all good. How could it be if he [Darren Till] helped with a training camp?,” said Chimaev during an appearance on the Hustle MMA YouTube channel (h/t MMAMania). “Nothing has changed. I just messed up in the fight and that’s it. That’s the only reason. I was emotional. To be honest, it was a good lesson and I’m happy with the outcome.”

Do you think that Darren Till has had a negative impact on Khamzat Chimaev’s career as some fans and pundits suggest?